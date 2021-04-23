STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) Price Target Increased to $36.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $31.00 to $36.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 0.84% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on STOR. Truist increased their price objective on STORE Capital from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Truist Securities raised their price target on STORE Capital from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Raymond James lifted their target price on STORE Capital from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of STORE Capital from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of STORE Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. STORE Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.70.

Shares of STOR opened at $35.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.57 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.65 and its 200-day moving average is $31.80. STORE Capital has a fifty-two week low of $15.44 and a fifty-two week high of $36.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.25). STORE Capital had a net margin of 31.33% and a return on equity of 4.76%. Equities research analysts expect that STORE Capital will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of STORE Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of STORE Capital by 477.8% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of STORE Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in STORE Capital by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its stake in STORE Capital by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

STORE Capital Company Profile

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

