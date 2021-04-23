Storj Price Tops $1.71 on Top Exchanges (STORJ)

Storj (CURRENCY:STORJ) traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 23rd. One Storj coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.71 or 0.00003380 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Storj has a market cap of $491.30 million and approximately $186.10 million worth of Storj was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Storj has traded down 24.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.13 or 0.00067435 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.51 or 0.00018796 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001976 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.84 or 0.00092542 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $340.45 or 0.00672622 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.17 or 0.00051699 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,088.36 or 0.08077410 BTC.

Storj Profile

Storj (STORJ) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2017. Storj’s total supply is 424,999,998 coins and its circulating supply is 287,149,025 coins. The Reddit community for Storj is /r/storj and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Storj’s official Twitter account is @storjproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Storj is storj.io . The official message board for Storj is community.storj.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Storj is a decentralized cloud storage platform that allows anyone to rent their idle hard drive space and to earn a revenue by doing so. Endusers can use Storj to store their files at competitive prices and within a p2p network that is secure from sever downtime, censorship and hacks. Payments within the Sotrj network are conducted with the STORJ token, an ERC20 Ethereum-based token. “

Storj Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storj directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Storj should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Storj using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

