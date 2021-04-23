Storm Resources (OTCMKTS:SRMLF) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $2.25

Shares of Storm Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SRMLF) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.25 and traded as high as $2.35. Storm Resources shares last traded at $2.35, with a volume of 4,604 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SRMLF. CIBC lifted their price target on Storm Resources from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Raymond James upgraded Storm Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Storm Resources from $3.75 to $4.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Storm Resources in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.50.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.91.

Storm Resources Ltd. operates as a crude oil and natural gas exploration and development company in Canada. The company primarily owns interests in lands covering an area of 120,000 net acres located in Umbach, Nig Creek, and Fireweed areas of Northeast British Columbia. As of December 31, 2020, it had 49,134 thousand barrels of oil equivalent of total proved plus probable reserves.

