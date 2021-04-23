Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT) Issues Earnings Results

Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The auto parts company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.14), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Strattec Security had a positive return on equity of 0.53% and a negative net margin of 0.21%.

Shares of Strattec Security stock traded down $4.85 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.70. The stock had a trading volume of 2,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,757. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $184.55 million, a P/E ratio of -182.76, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.58. Strattec Security has a fifty-two week low of $11.91 and a fifty-two week high of $67.28.

In other news, VP Richard P. Messina sold 7,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total value of $423,595.80. Corporate insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Strattec Security from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st.

Strattec Security Company Profile

Strattec Security Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive access control products under the VAST Automotive Group brand primarily in North America. The company offers mechanical and electronically enhanced locks and keys, passive entry passive start systems, steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings, latches, power sliding side door systems, power tailgate and lift gate systems, power deck lid systems, door handles, and related products.

