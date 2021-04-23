Studio Retail Group plc (LON:STU) Insider Stuart Caldwell Purchases 6,578 Shares of Stock

Studio Retail Group plc (LON:STU) insider Stuart Caldwell bought 6,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 304 ($3.97) per share, for a total transaction of £19,997.12 ($26,126.37).

STU opened at GBX 298.50 ($3.90) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £259.30 million and a P/E ratio of 15.39. Studio Retail Group plc has a one year low of GBX 173 ($2.26) and a one year high of GBX 319 ($4.17). The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 270.72 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 267.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 437.78, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 2.87.

Studio Retail Group Company Profile

Studio Retail Group plc operates as a digital value retailer in the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Studio and Education. Its Studio segment engages in the sale of various products covering leisurewear, electrical, household, textile, bedding, furniture, nursery products, gifts, and greeting cards through a combination of direct marketing and online via the studio.co.uk and ace.co.uk Websites.

