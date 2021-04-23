Studio Retail Group plc (LON:STU) Insider Stuart Caldwell Purchases 6,578 Shares of Stock

Studio Retail Group plc (LON:STU) insider Stuart Caldwell bought 6,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 304 ($3.97) per share, for a total transaction of £19,997.12 ($26,126.37).
STU opened at GBX 298.50 ($3.90) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £259.30 million and a P/E ratio of 15.39. Studio Retail Group plc has a one year low of GBX 173 ($2.26) and a one year high of GBX 319 ($4.17). The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 270.72 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 267.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 437.78, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 2.87.
