Subsea 7 S.A. (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Subsea 7 S.A. (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Subsea 7 in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Wilson now forecasts that the energy company will earn $0.10 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.09. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Subsea 7’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Subsea 7 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Subsea 7 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. SEB Equities cut Subsea 7 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. DNB Markets lowered shares of Subsea 7 from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Subsea 7 from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

SUBCY stock opened at $9.99 on Wednesday. Subsea 7 has a fifty-two week low of $4.82 and a fifty-two week high of $11.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.54.

Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The energy company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.33). Subsea 7 had a negative net margin of 33.70% and a negative return on equity of 9.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.2372 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th.

About Subsea 7

Subsea 7 SA delivers offshore projects and services for the evolving energy industry worldwide. It provides subsea field development products and services, including project management, design and engineering, procurement, fabrication, survey, installation, and commissioning of production facilities on the seabed and the tie-back of its facilities to fixed or floating platforms or to the shore.

