Successful Portfolios LLC Sells 715 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Successful Portfolios LLC lowered its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 16.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 715 shares during the quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Interactive Financial Advisors purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. 69.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PEP shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays raised shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Monday. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. UBS Group raised shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.44.

Shares of PEP opened at $146.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.53 and a 52-week high of $148.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.20. The company has a market capitalization of $201.81 billion, a PE ratio of 28.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.54 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $1.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 73.96%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

