Sumitomo Electric Industries (OTCMKTS:SMTOY) Stock Price Down 4.1%

Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SMTOY)’s share price traded down 4.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $15.16 and last traded at $15.28. 4,238 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 519% from the average session volume of 685 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.94.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.55.

Sumitomo Electric Industries Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SMTOY)

Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd. manufactures and sells electric wires and cables worldwide. It operates through five segments: Automotive, Infocommunications, Electronics, Environment and Energy, and Industrial Materials and Others. The company offers wiring harnesses and electrical components; steel cords for tire reinforcement; steel wires for springs; wiring materials; optical lenses for infrared devices; abrasion-resistant parts/materials; heat shrink and heat-resistant tubing/tapes; magnet wires; aluminum bars/wires; spinel products; products for electronic devices; sintered parts; and EV quick-charger connector assemblies.

