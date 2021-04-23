Summit Creek Advisors LLC Buys 25,568 Shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Summit Creek Advisors LLC increased its stake in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 37.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 94,713 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,568 shares during the period. Littelfuse makes up 3.0% of Summit Creek Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Summit Creek Advisors LLC owned about 0.39% of Littelfuse worth $25,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LFUS. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its position in Littelfuse by 5.6% during the first quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 1,821 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Littelfuse by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,199 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in Littelfuse by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 32,027 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,469,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Littelfuse by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Littelfuse by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 679 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. 94.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Littelfuse stock opened at $269.84 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $266.20 and a 200-day moving average of $247.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 4.90 and a quick ratio of 3.86. The company has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 70.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.17. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.68 and a 1-year high of $287.92.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $401.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.40 million. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 6.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Nathan Zommer sold 2,500 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.94, for a total value of $664,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 264,310 shares in the company, valued at $70,290,601.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ryan K. Stafford sold 7,184 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $1,975,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,812,475. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,712 shares of company stock valued at $7,163,466 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. CL King assumed coverage on Littelfuse in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $245.50.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, silicon carbide diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

