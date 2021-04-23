Summit Creek Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX)

Summit Creek Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 153,081 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,558 shares during the quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings in Independent Bank Group were worth $11,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group during the first quarter valued at $55,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group during the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. 67.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IBTX shares. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Independent Bank Group from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Independent Bank Group from $75.00 to $87.00 in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Independent Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.21.

In other Independent Bank Group news, EVP Michael B. Hobbs sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $345,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,978 shares in the company, valued at $2,482,482. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director G Stacy Smith sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.42, for a total transaction of $876,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,734,030.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 137,123 shares of company stock worth $9,985,554. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:IBTX opened at $74.52 on Friday. Independent Bank Group, Inc. has a one year low of $22.93 and a one year high of $80.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.09.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The bank reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. Independent Bank Group had a net margin of 27.32% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The company had revenue of $152.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Independent Bank Group, Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. Independent Bank Group’s payout ratio is 23.62%.

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

