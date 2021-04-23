Summit Creek Advisors LLC Takes $429,000 Position in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Summit Creek Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,899 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $429,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 6.8% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,092 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 22.2% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 992 shares of the bank’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Signature Bank during the first quarter worth $1,402,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Signature Bank during the first quarter worth $191,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Signature Bank during the first quarter worth $45,000. 92.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SBNY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Signature Bank from $180.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Signature Bank from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their target price on Signature Bank from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Maxim Group boosted their target price on Signature Bank from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Signature Bank from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Signature Bank has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.82.

Shares of Signature Bank stock opened at $242.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $227.97 and its 200-day moving average is $158.57. Signature Bank has a one year low of $71.44 and a one year high of $249.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.39. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 25.40%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.88 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Signature Bank will post 9.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.63%.

Signature Bank Profile

Signature Bank commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

