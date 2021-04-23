Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) PT Raised to $31.00 at Morgan Stanley

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $29.00 to $31.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on SUM. Stephens raised shares of Summit Materials from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Summit Materials from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.64.

SUM stock opened at $28.66 on Monday. Summit Materials has a one year low of $10.37 and a one year high of $31.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.43. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 23.88 and a beta of 1.37.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. Summit Materials had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The firm had revenue of $624.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Summit Materials will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total value of $193,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,379.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Summit Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Exane Derivatives raised its position in Summit Materials by 73.8% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,548 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Summit Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Summit Materials by 196.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,889 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 2,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Summit Materials by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,898 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter.

About Summit Materials

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential, and other markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

