Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $5.75 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Summit Therapeutics PLC is engaged in the discovery and development of drug to treat the fatal muscle wasting disease Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy and infections caused by the bacteria C. difficile. Summit Therapeutics PLC is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom. “

NASDAQ SMMT traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 383 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,362. Summit Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.90 and a 52 week high of $12.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.39.

Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.03. Summit Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 933.62% and a negative return on equity of 100.94%. The company had revenue of $4.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Summit Therapeutics will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Summit Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Summit Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Summit Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Summit Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $131,000. 9.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Summit Therapeutics

Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat infectious diseases in the United States, Latin America, and Europe. It conducts clinical programs focusing on the Clostridioides difficile infection (CDI). The company's lead product candidate is ridinilazole, an orally administered small molecule antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of CDI.

