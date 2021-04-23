Superior Plus (OTCMKTS:SUUIF) Rating Lowered to Hold at Industrial Alliance Securities

Superior Plus (OTCMKTS:SUUIF) was downgraded by stock analysts at Industrial Alliance Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Superior Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Superior Plus from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Superior Plus from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Superior Plus from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Superior Plus from $15.50 to $16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.21.

Get Superior Plus alerts:

OTCMKTS:SUUIF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.79. The company had a trading volume of 460 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,453. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.08. Superior Plus has a 52-week low of $5.80 and a 52-week high of $11.95.

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution and specialty chemicals businesses in Canada, the United States, and Chile. It operates through three segments: Canadian Propane Distribution, United States (U.S.) Propane Distribution, and Specialty Chemicals. The Canadian Propane Distribution segment engages in the propane and natural gas liquid marketing wholesale business in Canada and California.

Recommended Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.