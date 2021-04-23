Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) from a d rating to a c- rating in a report released on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Jonestrading reiterated a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Surface Oncology in a report on Sunday, April 11th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Surface Oncology in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Surface Oncology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Surface Oncology presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.00.
NASDAQ SURF opened at $6.63 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $276.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.05 and a beta of 2.09. Surface Oncology has a twelve month low of $2.32 and a twelve month high of $14.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.21. The company has a quick ratio of 7.94, a current ratio of 7.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.
In related news, CEO Jeff Goater sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.69, for a total value of $26,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 264,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,827,505. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $104,785. 35.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Surface Oncology in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Surface Oncology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Surface Oncology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Surface Oncology by 160,981.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 17,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Surface Oncology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $115,000. 51.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Surface Oncology
Surface Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies in the United States. The company develops various antibodies that include NZV930, a fully human immunoglobulin isotype G4 (IgG4) monoclonal antibody for the production of extracellular adenosine; SRF617, a fully human IgG4 monoclonal antibody that inhibits CD39 enzymatic activity for the production of adenosine and the breakdown of adenosine triphosphate; SRF388 targeting interleukin 27; SRF813 targeting CD112R, an inhibitory protein expressed on natural killer and T cells; and SRF114 targeting the chemokine receptor CCR8 to deplete immuno-suppressive cells.
