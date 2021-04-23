Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) from a d rating to a c- rating in a report released on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Jonestrading reiterated a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Surface Oncology in a report on Sunday, April 11th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Surface Oncology in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Surface Oncology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Surface Oncology presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.00.

NASDAQ SURF opened at $6.63 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $276.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.05 and a beta of 2.09. Surface Oncology has a twelve month low of $2.32 and a twelve month high of $14.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.21. The company has a quick ratio of 7.94, a current ratio of 7.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $1.43. The company had revenue of $87.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.00 million. Research analysts expect that Surface Oncology will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeff Goater sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.69, for a total value of $26,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 264,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,827,505. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $104,785. 35.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Surface Oncology in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Surface Oncology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Surface Oncology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Surface Oncology by 160,981.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 17,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Surface Oncology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $115,000. 51.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Surface Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies in the United States. The company develops various antibodies that include NZV930, a fully human immunoglobulin isotype G4 (IgG4) monoclonal antibody for the production of extracellular adenosine; SRF617, a fully human IgG4 monoclonal antibody that inhibits CD39 enzymatic activity for the production of adenosine and the breakdown of adenosine triphosphate; SRF388 targeting interleukin 27; SRF813 targeting CD112R, an inhibitory protein expressed on natural killer and T cells; and SRF114 targeting the chemokine receptor CCR8 to deplete immuno-suppressive cells.

