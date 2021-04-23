SVB Leerink Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) – SVB Leerink upped their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 19th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($2.14) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($2.15). SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Sage Therapeutics’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($2.23) EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at ($2.44) EPS.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $18.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.17) by $20.36. Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 63.81% and a negative net margin of 7,706.84%. The business had revenue of $1.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 million.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SAGE. BMO Capital Markets cut Sage Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $87.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Raymond James started coverage on Sage Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Guggenheim raised Sage Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised Sage Therapeutics from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.69.

Shares of NASDAQ SAGE opened at $74.72 on Wednesday. Sage Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $33.82 and a twelve month high of $98.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.38. The stock has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.22 and a beta of 2.23.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SAGE. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,045,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Sage Therapeutics by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,978,811 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $171,190,000 after purchasing an additional 359,110 shares during the period. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP boosted its position in Sage Therapeutics by 252.4% during the 4th quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 308,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,645,000 after purchasing an additional 220,600 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sage Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $17,967,000. Finally, Artal Group S.A. raised its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 79.9% during the 4th quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 400,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,604,000 after acquiring an additional 177,700 shares in the last quarter.

Sage Therapeutics Company Profile

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, an intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults. The company's product pipeline also includes zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, bipolar depression, and generalized anxiety disorders; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

