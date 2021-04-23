SVB Leerink Weighs in on Alkermes plc’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink dropped their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Alkermes in a research note issued on Monday, April 19th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.25) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.23). SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Alkermes’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.17) EPS.

Separately, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Alkermes from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.86.

Shares of NASDAQ ALKS opened at $20.92 on Wednesday. Alkermes has a fifty-two week low of $13.03 and a fifty-two week high of $23.92. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.48, a PEG ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.46.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 6.28% and a positive return on equity of 9.35%. The business had revenue of $280.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS.

In other news, Director Wendy L. Dixon sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 61,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,232,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig C. Hopkinson sold 28,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.72, for a total transaction of $570,302.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 88,920 shares of company stock worth $1,770,300. Insiders own 4.49% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALKS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Alkermes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,688,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Alkermes by 527.9% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,618,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,280,000 after buying an additional 1,360,364 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Alkermes by 118.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,294,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,819,000 after buying an additional 700,898 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alkermes in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,553,000. Finally, Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alkermes by 159.8% in the 4th quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 590,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,784,000 after buying an additional 363,330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.30% of the company’s stock.

Alkermes Company Profile

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. Its marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA to treat schizophrenia; and VUMERITY (diroximel fumarate) for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting and active secondary progressive diseases.

