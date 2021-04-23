S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Now Covered by Lake Street Capital

Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of S&W Seed from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th.

Get S&W Seed alerts:

SANW stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,698. S&W Seed has a 1 year low of $1.67 and a 1 year high of $4.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $138.56 million, a P/E ratio of -6.08 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.73 and its 200-day moving average is $3.13.

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $15.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.00 million. S&W Seed had a negative net margin of 27.01% and a negative return on equity of 25.28%. Analysts anticipate that S&W Seed will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SANW. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of S&W Seed by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 83,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 5,203 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of S&W Seed during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of S&W Seed by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 169,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 10,511 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&W Seed during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of S&W Seed during the first quarter worth $361,000. Institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

S&W Seed Company Profile

S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa and sorghum seeds. It also offers sunflower, wheat germplasm, wheat, and pasture seeds. The company sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in 40 countries. S&W Seed Company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, Colorado.

Read More: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for S&W Seed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&W Seed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.