Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Director Sells $303,873.96 in Stock

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Director Christopher J. Twomey sold 3,198 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.02, for a total transaction of $303,873.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Tandem Diabetes Care stock traded up $1.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $94.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 598,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 765,404. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 5.61 and a quick ratio of 4.94. The stock has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.23 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $87.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.84. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.69 and a 12 month high of $123.74.
Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical device company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.10. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 11.10% and a negative return on equity of 10.98%. The business had revenue of $168.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.13 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
TNDM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, March 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tandem Diabetes Care has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.86.
Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile
Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.
Further Reading: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?
Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.