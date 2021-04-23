Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Director Sells $303,873.96 in Stock

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Director Christopher J. Twomey sold 3,198 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.02, for a total transaction of $303,873.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Tandem Diabetes Care stock traded up $1.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $94.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 598,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 765,404. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 5.61 and a quick ratio of 4.94. The stock has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.23 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $87.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.84. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.69 and a 12 month high of $123.74.

Get Tandem Diabetes Care alerts:

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical device company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.10. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 11.10% and a negative return on equity of 10.98%. The business had revenue of $168.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.13 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 63.7% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 52,370 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $5,011,000 after acquiring an additional 20,370 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 342,526 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $32,773,000 after acquiring an additional 63,496 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 128,420 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $12,287,000 after acquiring an additional 31,000 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,929 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 22,250 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

TNDM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, March 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tandem Diabetes Care has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.86.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

Further Reading: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.