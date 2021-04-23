Taylor Wealth Management Partners Purchases 999 Shares of IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX)

Taylor Wealth Management Partners boosted its position in IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 136,649 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 999 shares during the period. Taylor Wealth Management Partners owned approximately 0.74% of IBEX worth $3,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in IBEX by 236.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 354,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,621,000 after buying an additional 248,993 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in IBEX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $195,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in IBEX by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 259,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,857,000 after purchasing an additional 49,585 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in IBEX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $166,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in IBEX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,000. 23.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IBEX alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered IBEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. IBEX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.88.

Shares of NASDAQ IBEX traded up $1.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,303. IBEX Limited has a 12-month low of $9.27 and a 12-month high of $25.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $448.12 million and a P/E ratio of 27.40.

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $117.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.31 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that IBEX Limited will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About IBEX

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides ibex Connect, a customer engagement solution comprises customer service, technical support, and other value-added outsourced back office services through voice, email, chat, SMS, social media and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that offers search, social, and display advertising capabilities; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a comprehensive suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor and manage its clients' customer experience.

Featured Story: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for IBEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IBEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.