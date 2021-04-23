Taylor Wealth Management Partners Trims Holdings in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Taylor Wealth Management Partners decreased its stake in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,030 shares during the quarter. Roku comprises 2.6% of Taylor Wealth Management Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Taylor Wealth Management Partners’ holdings in Roku were worth $7,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its position in Roku by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,686,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,548,077,000 after purchasing an additional 831,418 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Roku by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,400,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,125,091,000 after purchasing an additional 133,842 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Roku by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,132,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,141,000 after purchasing an additional 649,128 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Roku by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,801,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,226,000 after purchasing an additional 189,130 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Roku by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,454,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,879,000 after purchasing an additional 214,951 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Roku alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ROKU shares. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price objective on Roku from $180.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Roku from $200.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on Roku from $240.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Roku from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist raised Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $480.00 to $367.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Roku presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $402.93.

NASDAQ ROKU traded up $2.09 on Friday, hitting $352.15. 47,514 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,336,342. The firm has a market cap of $45.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -416.74 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 3.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $350.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $333.78. Roku, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.19 and a fifty-two week high of $486.72.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.54. The business had revenue of $649.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.85 million. Roku had a negative return on equity of 11.15% and a negative net margin of 6.53%. On average, research analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Steve Louden sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.23, for a total value of $23,661,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,661,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.18, for a total value of $131,454,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 300,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,454,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 520,515 shares of company stock worth $221,253,877. Insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Roku Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. The company operates in two segment, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others.

See Also: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.