Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) Price Target Raised to $67.50

Posted by on Apr 23rd, 2021

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) had its target price raised by Chardan Capital from $60.00 to $67.50 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $30.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set an outperform rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $43.92.

Shares of NASDAQ TSHA opened at $23.11 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.47. Taysha Gene Therapies has a 52-week low of $18.16 and a 52-week high of $33.35.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.68). Equities analysts forecast that Taysha Gene Therapies will post -3.19 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $130,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

About Taysha Gene Therapies

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; and TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome.

Featured Story: What is Depreciation?

Analyst Recommendations for Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA)

Receive News & Ratings for Taysha Gene Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taysha Gene Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit