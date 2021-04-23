Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) Price Target Raised to $67.50

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) had its target price raised by Chardan Capital from $60.00 to $67.50 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $30.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set an outperform rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $43.92.

Shares of NASDAQ TSHA opened at $23.11 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.47. Taysha Gene Therapies has a 52-week low of $18.16 and a 52-week high of $33.35.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.68). Equities analysts forecast that Taysha Gene Therapies will post -3.19 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $130,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

About Taysha Gene Therapies

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; and TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome.

