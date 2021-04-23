TD Securities Analysts Give K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) a C$11.00 Price Target

TD Securities set a C$11.00 price objective on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) in a report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

KNT has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$8.50 to C$8.75 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$10.00 price target on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$10.42.

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) stock remained flat at $C$7.99 during trading hours on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 337,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,128,356. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$7.99 and its 200 day moving average price is C$7.75. The firm has a market cap of C$1.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.48. K92 Mining Inc. has a 52-week low of C$1.55 and a 52-week high of C$8.50.

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

