TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Downgraded by Cowen to Market Perform

Cowen downgraded shares of TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $135.00 price target on the electronics maker’s stock, down from their previous price target of $140.00.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on TEL. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $121.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and set a $156.00 price target on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Monday, March 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. TE Connectivity currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $212.53.

TEL stock opened at $132.01 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $130.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -183.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.41. TE Connectivity has a 12 month low of $66.61 and a 12 month high of $136.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The electronics maker reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.09. TE Connectivity had a negative net margin of 1.98% and a positive return on equity of 14.86%. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that TE Connectivity will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is currently 45.07%.

In related news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 70,250 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.75, for a total value of $8,974,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 125,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,996,727.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Tim Murphy sold 5,000 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.19, for a total transaction of $610,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,801,202.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 250,295 shares of company stock valued at $32,465,536. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 527.3% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 276 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 296 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 91.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

