Technicolor (OTCMKTS:TCLRY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Posted by on Apr 23rd, 2021

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Technicolor (OTCMKTS:TCLRY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Technicolor, formerly known as Thomson SA, serves as an international base of entertainment, software, and gaming customers. The Company is a leading provider of production, postproduction, and distribution services to content creators, network service providers and broadcasters. Technicolor engages in film processing; manufacture and distribution of DVDs (including Blu-ray Disc); and supplying set-top boxes and gateways. The Company also operates an Intellectual Property and Licensing business unit. “

Separately, Bryan, Garnier & Co assumed coverage on shares of Technicolor in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of TCLRY opened at $0.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $45.61 million, a PE ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.14. Technicolor has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $1.74.

Technicolor Company Profile

Technicolor SA develops video technologies, products, and services for the media and entertainment sectors worldwide. It operates through three segments: Production Services, DVD Services, and Connected Home. The Production Services segment offers visual effects (VFX) services, including pre-visualization, asset creation, texturing, animation, rigging, rotoscoping, lighting, match move, and compositing; computer-generated imagery animation solutions; and post production services, such as camera capture on the production set and creation of final distribution masters comprising on-set services, color correction, and VFX integration.

