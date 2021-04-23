Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $14.34, but opened at $14.04. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) shares last traded at $14.07, with a volume of 231,744 shares changing hands.

The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $49.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.40 billion. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a return on equity of 20.57% and a net margin of 6.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS.

Get Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) alerts:

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a $0.08 dividend. This is an increase from Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 136.36%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ERIC shares. Nordea Equity Research upgraded shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. SEB Equity Research raised Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a report on Monday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.17.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Group LLC purchased a new position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in the fourth quarter worth $9,862,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) during the 1st quarter valued at about $238,000. George Kaiser Family Foundation raised its stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation now owns 213,642 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after buying an additional 25,191 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in the fourth quarter valued at about $258,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in the fourth quarter worth about $192,000. 8.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.39. The stock has a market cap of $46.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

About Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC)

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) provides information and communications technology solutions for service providers. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment offers hardware, software, and related services for radio access and transport, as well as related services, such as design, tuning, network rollout, and customer support.

Recommended Story: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.