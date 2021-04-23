Telemus Capital LLC Boosts Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Telemus Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,970 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 679 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WMT. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

WMT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Walmart from $156.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Walmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on Walmart from $154.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $162.00 price objective on Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 price objective on Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.17.

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 289,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.86, for a total transaction of $38,181,381.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,215,991 shares in the company, valued at $424,060,573.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 710,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.64, for a total transaction of $92,811,881.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,841,234,491.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,000,000 shares of company stock valued at $262,916,487. Company insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMT stock opened at $139.67 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.01 and a 52-week high of $153.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $393.46 billion, a PE ratio of 22.28, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.21.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.12). Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. The business had revenue of $152.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Walmart’s payout ratio is 44.62%.

Walmart announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, February 18th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the retailer to purchase up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Read More: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.