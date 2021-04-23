Telemus Capital LLC Has $1.81 Million Position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Telemus Capital LLC grew its holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 71.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,248 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $1,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. 90.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Daniel K. Schlanger sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.73, for a total value of $753,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 80,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,180,642.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $164.15 per share, with a total value of $328,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $670,716.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 7,780 shares of company stock worth $1,253,828 and sold 14,796 shares worth $2,270,261. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE CCI opened at $184.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $168.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.76. The company has a market capitalization of $79.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.13, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 1-year low of $146.15 and a 1-year high of $185.97.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 13.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $1.33 dividend. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is currently 93.50%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CCI. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Crown Castle International in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price (up from $180.00) on shares of Crown Castle International in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Crown Castle International in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Crown Castle International from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.00.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

