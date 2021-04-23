Telemus Capital LLC Purchases 6,590 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Telemus Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 13.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,590 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 488.2% during the 4th quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 77.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $53.85 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.20 and a fifty-two week high of $58.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.71.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

