Telemus Capital LLC Raises Position in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Telemus Capital LLC boosted its stake in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,606 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Allegion were worth $1,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealth Alliance increased its stake in shares of Allegion by 9.1% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,723 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Allegion by 0.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 69,898 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,755,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Allegion during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Allegion by 43.9% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 800 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Allegion during the third quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Allegion from $119.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Longbow Research raised shares of Allegion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Allegion from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $107.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.56.

NYSE:ALLE opened at $135.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Allegion plc has a 12 month low of $89.83 and a 12 month high of $139.73. The company has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a PE ratio of 41.82 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.29.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $694.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.38 million. Allegion had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 63.43%. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Allegion plc will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.45%.

About Allegion

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productiv. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas; Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA); and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

