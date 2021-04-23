Telemus Capital LLC Sells 1,588 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Telemus Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,599 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,588 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Medtronic by 335.2% in the fourth quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 235 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen boosted their price target on Medtronic from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Medtronic from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Medtronic from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Medtronic from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.86.

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $129.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $175.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $87.68 and a 1 year high of $131.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.85.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $7.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 12.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.54%.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

Featured Story: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.