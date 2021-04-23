Telemus Capital LLC Sells 319 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Telemus Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 319 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. raised its position in Altria Group by 0.9% during the first quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 22,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 19,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 3.3% in the first quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 7,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 9,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MO shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. TheStreet raised Altria Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group lowered Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altria Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.30.

Shares of Altria Group stock opened at $46.50 on Friday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.02 and a 52 week high of $52.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.32. The firm has a market cap of $86.13 billion, a PE ratio of 129.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.03). Altria Group had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 148.93%. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.40%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.52%.

Altria Group declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, January 28th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, oral tobacco products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

