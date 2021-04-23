Telsey Advisory Group Increases The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) Price Target to $62.00

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) had its price target increased by research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $45.00 to $62.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 4.98% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on CAKE. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Cheesecake Factory from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Wedbush increased their price objective on The Cheesecake Factory from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on The Cheesecake Factory from $38.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on The Cheesecake Factory from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on The Cheesecake Factory from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.13.

Shares of NASDAQ CAKE opened at $59.06 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.03. The Cheesecake Factory has a twelve month low of $16.80 and a twelve month high of $63.20.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $554.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.93 million. The Cheesecake Factory had a negative net margin of 1.89% and a negative return on equity of 8.77%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Cheesecake Factory will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Matthew Eliot Clark sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.29, for a total transaction of $233,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,070,787.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 8.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory in the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,435 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory in the third quarter worth $144,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory in the third quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in The Cheesecake Factory during the fourth quarter valued at $131,000. 93.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, and third-party bakery customers, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. It owns and operates 294 restaurants throughout the United States and Canada under brands, including The Cheesecake Factory and North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 27 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

