TELUS (TSE:T) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $25.46

Posted by on Apr 23rd, 2021

TELUS Co. (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$25.46 and traded as high as C$25.79. TELUS shares last traded at C$25.77, with a volume of 1,550,770 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on T shares. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Scotiabank increased their price target on TELUS from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on TELUS from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of TELUS from C$24.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of TELUS from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$29.00.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$25.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$25.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.10. The company has a market cap of C$34.76 billion and a PE ratio of 27.41.

TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.01 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that TELUS Co. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TELUS Company Profile (TSE:T)

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.

Comments


