Terracoin (TRC) Price Tops $0.0275 on Exchanges

Terracoin (CURRENCY:TRC) traded 22% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 23rd. Terracoin has a market capitalization of $629,961.03 and approximately $2,182.00 worth of Terracoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Terracoin coin can now be bought for $0.0275 or 0.00000055 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Terracoin has traded 16.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Terracoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,057.50 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $809.67 or 0.01617484 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $239.88 or 0.00479205 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.69 or 0.00057315 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001363 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00004587 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 65.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 43.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Terracoin Coin Profile

Terracoin (CRYPTO:TRC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 26th, 2012. Terracoin’s total supply is 22,935,396 coins. The Reddit community for Terracoin is /r/terracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Terracoin’s official message board is medium.com/@clockuniverse . The official website for Terracoin is www.terracoin.io . Terracoin’s official Twitter account is @terracoin_TRC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Terracoin (abbreviated TRC) is a peer to peer decentralized currency based on Bitcoin. Terracoin was launched on the 26th of October 2012 and is an SHA-256 coin with a hard cap of 42 million coins. The block time is 2 minutes and the block reward is initially set to 20 TRC. The block reward halves every four years and difficulty retargets every thirty blocks or every hour. There was no premine. It is similar to Bitcoin, but with faster transactions, and improved security by having merged mining and Dark Gravity Wave difficulty recalculation. The Terracoin Foundation was formed to provide stable development, improved security and better community involvement for Terracoin. The TRC Dev Team is currently implementing DASH’s decentralized governance, masternodes, and instant sent. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Terracoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terracoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terracoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Terracoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Terracoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Terracoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.