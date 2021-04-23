TerraUSD (UST) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.86 Billion

TerraUSD (CURRENCY:UST) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 23rd. During the last week, TerraUSD has traded 0% lower against the dollar. TerraUSD has a market cap of $1.86 billion and $64.63 million worth of TerraUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TerraUSD coin can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001985 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get TerraUSD alerts:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00006450 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00004007 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00014005 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000156 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000144 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000016 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000270 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000019 BTC.

TerraUSD Coin Profile

UST is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2020. TerraUSD’s total supply is 1,861,440,773 coins. The official website for TerraUSD is terra.money. TerraUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. TerraUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra aims to build a new financial infrastructure that works better for everyone. The network is powered by a family of stablecoins, each pegged to major fiat currencies all algorithmically stabilized by Terra’s native token, Luna. Terra’s mission is to set money free by building open financial infrastructure. Luna, as the native staking asset from which the family of Terra stablecoins derives their stability, utility, and value, acts both as collateral for the entire Terra economy and as a staking token that secures the PoS network. Luna can be held and traded like a normal crypto asset, but can also be staked to accrue rewards in the network generated from transaction fees. Luna can also be used to make and vote on governance proposals. The family of Terra stablecoins is designed to achieve stability through consistent mining rewards with a contracting and expanding money supply. For example, if the system has detected that the price of a Terra currency has deviated from its peg, it applies pressure to normalize the price. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes: KRT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Korean Won), UST (Terra stablecoin pegged to US Dollar), MNT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Mongolian Togrog), SDR (Terra stablecoin pegged to IMF SDR), with more being added in the future. “

Buying and Selling TerraUSD

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TerraUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TerraUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TerraUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.