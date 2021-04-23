Tesco (LON:TSCO) Price Target Cut to GBX 280

Tesco (LON:TSCO) had its target price reduced by Berenberg Bank from GBX 286 ($3.74) to GBX 280 ($3.66) in a report released on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the retailer’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TSCO. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 290 ($3.79) price objective on shares of Tesco in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Tesco in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Tesco currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 282.67 ($3.69).

TSCO stock opened at GBX 225.95 ($2.95) on Monday. Tesco has a 52 week low of GBX 217.10 ($2.84) and a 52 week high of GBX 329.33 ($4.30). The company has a market capitalization of £17.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 227.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 228.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.14.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of GBX 5.95 ($0.08) per share. This represents a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. Tesco’s dividend payout ratio is 0.14%.

In related news, insider Alison Platt purchased 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 228 ($2.98) per share, with a total value of £10,488 ($13,702.64). Also, insider Steve Golsby bought 8,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 225 ($2.94) per share, for a total transaction of £19,368 ($25,304.42). Insiders have bought 13,329 shares of company stock valued at $3,013,187 in the last three months.

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer. The company operates through convenience and hypermarket store formats, as well as engages in the wholesale business. It also provides retail banking and insurance services. The company operates in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Slovakia, Malaysia, and Thailand.

