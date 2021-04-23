Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Stock Holdings Boosted by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 82.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,486 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 198.2% during the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TXN has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $167.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.19.

In other Texas Instruments news, SVP Cynthia Hoff Trochu sold 12,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.92, for a total value of $2,203,158.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,255,830.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Darla H. Whitaker sold 30,658 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.41, for a total transaction of $5,439,035.78. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 73,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,004,862.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 544,325 shares of company stock worth $92,809,465. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ TXN opened at $185.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $170.98 billion, a PE ratio of 35.12, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $182.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.82. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $105.45 and a 12 month high of $197.58. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 61.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.86%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

