Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 4,801 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 61,631 shares.The stock last traded at $1,456.00 and had previously closed at $1,467.66.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TPL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Texas Pacific Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,767.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Texas Pacific Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,359.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, BWS Financial increased their target price on Texas Pacific Land from $1,150.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,509.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $919.74. The company has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.14 and a beta of 2.09.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $1.23. The business had revenue of $74.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.65 million. Texas Pacific Land had a return on equity of 41.56% and a net margin of 59.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 21.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a $2.75 dividend. This is a boost from Texas Pacific Land’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.58%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TPL. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 291.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,785,000 after acquiring an additional 8,455 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 1,480.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 1,599 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 47.8% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 4.9% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Sprott Inc. lifted its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 27.5% in the third quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.87% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL)

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages approximately 880,000 acres of land. This segment also holds oil and gas royalty interests; easements and commercial leases comprising easement contracts covering activities, such as oil and gas pipelines and subsurface wellbore easements; and agreements with operators and midstream companies to lease its land, primarily for facilities and roads.

