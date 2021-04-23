Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Shares Purchased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) by 407.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,401 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,086 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $9,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in Texas Roadhouse by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,812 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,006 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,525 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 128,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,781,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,699 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TXRH opened at $100.89 on Friday. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.68 and a 12-month high of $101.39. The company has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $96.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.75.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The restaurant operator reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.21). Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 2.19% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The company had revenue of $637.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.05 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO S. Chris Jacobsen sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $212,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 19,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,697,280. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.58, for a total transaction of $113,854.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $175,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 109,071 shares of company stock valued at $10,386,397 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush boosted their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays upped their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $102.00 target price (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.57.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of December 29, 2020, it operated 537 domestic restaurants and 97 franchise restaurants.

Read More: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.