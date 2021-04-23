The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) PT Raised to $140.00 at Raymond James

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) had its price target upped by Raymond James from $135.00 to $140.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on ALL. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $119.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $128.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of The Allstate from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The Allstate has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $123.20.

ALL opened at $123.66 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $116.18 and its 200-day moving average is $105.90. The Allstate has a 1-year low of $84.97 and a 1-year high of $124.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $37.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.67, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $2.06. The Allstate had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The company had revenue of $11.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Allstate will post 12.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. This is a boost from The Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.06%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALL. United Bank increased its position in shares of The Allstate by 10.5% during the third quarter. United Bank now owns 15,202 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after buying an additional 1,443 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance increased its position in shares of The Allstate by 14.9% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 5,176 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of The Allstate in the third quarter worth approximately $5,666,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Allstate by 46.1% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 76,264 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,180,000 after purchasing an additional 24,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Allstate by 38.5% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,454 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

