The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) CEO Sells $863,100.00 in Stock

The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total transaction of $863,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Jesse G. Singh also recently made the following trade(s):

Get The AZEK alerts:

On Tuesday, April 13th, Jesse G. Singh sold 2,000 shares of The AZEK stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.92, for a total transaction of $95,840.00.

Shares of NYSE:AZEK opened at $48.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.35 and a 12 month high of $49.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.34. The company has a market cap of $7.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.86.

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $212.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.60 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on The AZEK from $42.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Wedbush assumed coverage on The AZEK in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley upped their price objective on The AZEK from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Barclays increased their price target on The AZEK from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on The AZEK in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.39.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AZEK. Morgan Stanley raised its position in The AZEK by 416.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 109,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,819,000 after purchasing an additional 88,452 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of The AZEK during the third quarter worth approximately $2,411,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of The AZEK during the third quarter worth approximately $519,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of The AZEK during the third quarter worth approximately $3,389,000. Finally, Pentwater Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of The AZEK by 39.4% during the third quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 73,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,547,000 after acquiring an additional 20,670 shares during the period. 94.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The AZEK

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. The operates in two segments, Residential and Commercial. Its products include trims, decks, porches, moldings, railings, pavers, and bathroom and locker systems, as well as extruded plastic sheet products and other non-fabricated products for special applications in industrial markets.

Featured Article: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for The AZEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The AZEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.