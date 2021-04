The Bank of East Asia (OTCMKTS:BKEAY) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

The Bank of East Asia (OTCMKTS:BKEAY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bank E Asia has dedicated itself to service on behalf of the people of Hong Kong and customers in China and overseas. BEA is the largest independent local bank in Hong Kong. BEA offers a full range of wholesale and retail banking services covering corporate banking, personal banking, investment banking and China services. Products ranging from deposits, foreign currency savings, mortgage loans, consumer loans, credit cards, Cyberbanking, Mandatory Provident Fund services, trade finance, syndicated loans, remittances and foreign exchange margin trading. “

BKEAY traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.13. 651 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,954. The Bank of East Asia has a 12-month low of $1.70 and a 12-month high of $2.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.12. The company has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.36, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.75.

The Bank of East Asia, Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and related financial services. Its personal banking services include corporate, individual, savings, current, time deposit, and supreme accounts; and fixed and call deposits, foreign currency deposits, MAS services, and auto-payroll products, as well as safe deposit boxes and remittance services.

