The Bank of Princeton (BPRN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 on May 28th

The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This is an increase from The Bank of Princeton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

BPRN stock opened at $26.21 on Friday. The Bank of Princeton has a 52 week low of $17.40 and a 52 week high of $30.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.18 million, a P/E ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 0.63.

The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.06. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Bank of Princeton will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on BPRN. Piper Sandler upgraded The Bank of Princeton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Bank of Princeton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded shares of The Bank of Princeton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th.

The Bank of Princeton Company Profile

The Bank of Princeton provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, attorney trust, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial real estate and multi-family, commercial and industrial, construction, residential first-lien mortgage, paycheck protection program, home equity, and consumer loans, as well as lines of credit.

