The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) Issues Earnings Results

The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ BPRN traded up $0.96 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.17. The company had a trading volume of 18 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,487. The Bank of Princeton has a 12-month low of $17.40 and a 12-month high of $30.00. The stock has a market cap of $183.67 million, a PE ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.06 and its 200 day moving average is $24.45.

Get The Bank of Princeton alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This is a boost from The Bank of Princeton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. The Bank of Princeton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.17%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley upgraded The Bank of Princeton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler raised The Bank of Princeton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The Bank of Princeton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 12th.

About The Bank of Princeton

The Bank of Princeton provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, attorney trust, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial real estate and multi-family, commercial and industrial, construction, residential first-lien mortgage, paycheck protection program, home equity, and consumer loans, as well as lines of credit.

Further Reading: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for The Bank of Princeton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bank of Princeton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.