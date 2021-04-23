The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ BPRN traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.26. 24 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,487. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.45. The stock has a market cap of $184.28 million, a P/E ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 0.63. The Bank of Princeton has a one year low of $17.40 and a one year high of $30.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This is a boost from The Bank of Princeton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The Bank of Princeton’s payout ratio is presently 31.17%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BPRN shares. B. Riley upgraded The Bank of Princeton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of The Bank of Princeton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Bank of Princeton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 12th.

The Bank of Princeton Company Profile

The Bank of Princeton provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, attorney trust, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial real estate and multi-family, commercial and industrial, construction, residential first-lien mortgage, paycheck protection program, home equity, and consumer loans, as well as lines of credit.

