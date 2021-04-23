The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Declares Dividend of $0.77

The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) announced a dividend on Friday, April 23rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.77 per share by the asset manager on Monday, May 10th. This represents a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th.

The Blackstone Group has decreased its dividend payment by 17.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of BX traded up $4.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $87.22. The stock had a trading volume of 5,603,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,885,148. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The Blackstone Group has a 1-year low of $47.75 and a 1-year high of $87.42. The company has a market cap of $59.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.42 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.14.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.24. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Blackstone Group will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BX. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on The Blackstone Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.63.

In other news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 2,370,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $87,713,384.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

