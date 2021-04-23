The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.24 EPS

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The asset manager reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 EPS.

BX stock traded up $2.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $85.65. 36,687 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,848,900. The Blackstone Group has a 52 week low of $46.57 and a 52 week high of $84.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.53 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.7175 per share. This is an increase from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $2.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 166.23%.

In other The Blackstone Group news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 2,370,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $87,713,384.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BX shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Blackstone Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.63.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

