The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $2.65 EPS

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $5.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $2.65, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $545.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.14 million. The Boston Beer had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The business’s revenue was up 64.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.49 EPS.

SAM traded up $4.57 on Friday, hitting $1,250.57. 5,652 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,769. The Boston Beer has a fifty-two week low of $394.50 and a fifty-two week high of $1,319.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,164.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,032.21. The stock has a market cap of $15.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.48 and a beta of 0.76.

SAM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,080.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of The Boston Beer from $780.00 to $1,240.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,009.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,400.00 to $1,530.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Boston Beer has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,197.08.

In other The Boston Beer news, Director Jean Michel Valette sold 4,000 shares of The Boston Beer stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,189.09, for a total transaction of $4,756,360.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,863,625. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Quincy B. Troupe sold 2,721 shares of The Boston Beer stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $999.91, for a total transaction of $2,720,755.11. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,810 shares of company stock worth $8,773,689. 29.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Boston Beer Company Profile

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

