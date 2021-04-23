The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Price Target Increased to $1,240.00 by Analysts at MKM Partners

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) had its price objective lifted by analysts at MKM Partners from $780.00 to $1,240.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. MKM Partners’ price target suggests a potential downside of 0.90% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SAM. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Boston Beer from $1,400.00 to $1,530.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim lifted their target price on The Boston Beer from $1,379.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. UBS Group lifted their target price on The Boston Beer from $1,080.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on The Boston Beer from $1,150.00 to $1,280.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen downgraded The Boston Beer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $1,250.00 to $1,000.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Boston Beer has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,197.08.

Shares of The Boston Beer stock traded up $5.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $1,251.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,769. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1,164.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,032.21. The firm has a market cap of $15.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.48 and a beta of 0.76. The Boston Beer has a one year low of $394.50 and a one year high of $1,319.34.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $5.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $2.65. The Boston Beer had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 10.77%. The business had revenue of $545.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.14 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Boston Beer will post 15.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Quincy B. Troupe sold 1,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,190.61, for a total value of $1,296,574.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Quincy B. Troupe sold 2,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $999.91, for a total transaction of $2,720,755.11. Insiders sold 7,810 shares of company stock valued at $8,773,689 in the last quarter. 29.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SAM. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in The Boston Beer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of The Boston Beer by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 90,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,555,000 after acquiring an additional 20,259 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of The Boston Beer by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,089,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Boston Beer by 140.7% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 5,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,764,000 after acquiring an additional 3,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of The Boston Beer by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

